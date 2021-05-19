Police asking for help to identify possible witness in Grand Prairie death case

Grand Prairie police released a surveillance video on Wednesday of a possible witness who was walking near a minivan where a 51-year-old woman was found dead earlier this month.

Detectives asked for help to identify the man.

The man was seen in a parking lot where Tracey Hey of Mansfield was found dead in her minivan on the morning of May 7 in Grand Prairie.

Police responded to the scene about 11:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Texas 360 in Grand Prairie, and found Hey’s body inside of her grey minivan.

A ruling on her death is pending, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Worth.

The video shows a man walking in the parking lot at night.

Anyone with information should call Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8790. Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers also is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org or by calling 972-988-8477.