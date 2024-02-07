Police asking for help identifying assailant in Northeast Austin car show shooting

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could help them identify and arrest a shooter who killed one man Saturday evening at an outdoor car show in Northeast Austin.

At a news briefing Saturday night, Ariel Crumes, a public information officer for the Austin Police Department, said multiple people called 911 at 6:25 p.m. Saturday and reported that "bullets were flying" during a car show in the parking lot outside Fiesta Mart, located at the 3900 block of the Interstate 35 North frontage road.

The department said in a Wednesday news release that officers found Christian Loredo, 20, inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the supermarket parking lot. Despite first aid attempts, Loredo was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.

Police have determined that Loredo was involved in a fight with a group in another car, and that someone in the group shot Loredo and then fled the scene.

Police have urged those with any information about the incident to contact the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

