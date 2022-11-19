Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

Nov. 18—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at Ampm.

The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Aug. 10 at 2698 Mount Vernon Ave., a BPD news release said. The suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties and is 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, white shoes and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.