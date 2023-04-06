Police asking for help identifying burned body found in 'The Zone' dumpster

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim and suspect/s in connection to a March 21 incident where a body was found inside a burning dumpster.

Detectives originally responded to the crime scene, located in "The Zone," an area near 12th Avenue and Madison Street where more than 1,000 unhoused people live on the streets in tents, and began a homicide investigation.

On Thursday, Phoenix police announced on Twitter that a reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect/s involved. A sketch of the victim was also posted in hopes of identifying them.

On 3/21/23 around 2am, #PHXPD responded to a dumpster fire in the area of 11th Ave/Madison. Investigators found a deceased body inside the dumpster and need help identifying the victim and the suspect. If you have any information please call @SilentWitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/PEsApzktjn — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 6, 2023

Two suspects, 18-year-old Isaiah Baskin and 22-year-old Larry Scott, were arrested on March 23 in connection to the incident. According to police, surveillance footage from the area showed Baskin and Scott alongside an unidentified third suspect lifting a shopping cart containing the victim and dumping them into the dumpster.

When interrogated, Baskin confirmed what was seen in the footage and said that the third suspect is the one who set the container on fire, according to a police report. That person remains unidentified.

Phoenix Police Department urge anyone with information to contact them or Silent Witness, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

No other information had been released.

