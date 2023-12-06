Police asking for help identifying man whose remains were found in South Fulton
The South Fulton Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man whose remains were located in the woods near an industrial area.
On Sept. 24, a hunter was walking through the woods behind Wheaton Drive off of Fulton Industrial Blvd when he found the remains.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said it is unknown at this time how long the dead man had been at the scene. He was seen at the location wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
Police believe the man may have been between 36 and 48 years old.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch in hopes that someone might be able to identify him.
TRENDING STORIES:
5 members of Ghostface Gangsters convicted in terrifying home invasion murder of 14-year-old girl
LIVE RESULTS: These metro Atlanta races will be decided with runoffs tonight
DeKalb woman serving life for stabbing wife to death now guilty in ex-girlfriend’s cold-case murder
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: