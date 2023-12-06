Police asking for help identifying man whose remains were found in South Fulton

WSBTV.com News Staff
The South Fulton Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man whose remains were located in the woods near an industrial area.

On Sept. 24, a hunter was walking through the woods behind Wheaton Drive off of Fulton Industrial Blvd when he found the remains.

Police said it is unknown at this time how long the dead man had been at the scene. He was seen at the location wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Police believe the man may have been between 36 and 48 years old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch in hopes that someone might be able to identify him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

