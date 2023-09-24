Police asking for help identifying man injured in North Braddock

Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was injured in North Braddock.

Authorities said the injured man entered the North Braddock Police Department parking lot at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video showed the man collapsing. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he is a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and a white beard. Detectives believe he is in his 60s.

Officials have not said what injuries the man was suffering.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the man involved is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

