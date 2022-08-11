Police asking for help identifying suspect in reported sexual assault

Allegheny County Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a reported sexual assault in Swissvale.

The incident happened on August 4 around 6:10 p.m.

The female victim told police that she was followed by the suspect along Monongahela Avenue from Church Street.

She told police that the suspect tried to talk to her several times before allegedly sexually assaulting her on the sidewalk near the intersection of Monongahela Avenue and Duquesne Avenue.

Swissvale Police asked Allegheny County Police to assist in the investigation. They obtained the surveillance photos above and are asking for your help identifying the man they believe is responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Police are also reminding folks to be aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious to them as well.

