Police asking for help in identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card

WHIO Staff
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect in Dayton.

Detectives are looking for a male suspect alleged to have broken into 2nd Hand Consignment and then used a stolen credit card, Dayton Police said.

He is accused of using that credit card at a local gas station and the Smoke Shop.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Crime Stoppers or Detective Jerry Bell at 937-333-2388.

You can also call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

To submit a tip online, visit this website.

