Police asking for help identifying suspect wanted for theft at Kettering laundromat

An area police department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The Kettering Police Department said the suspect is wanted for theft of numerous victims’ property out of washers and dryers from At Your Service Coin Laundry on Tuesday, January 9.

The police department posted photos of the suspect and her vehicle on their Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact Ptl. Colon at (937)296-2555, reference report #24-001479.

*edited to add* The suspect has been identified. Thank you for your assistance.