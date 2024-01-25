Police asking for help identifying two men involved in South Austin shooting of child

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men involved in the shootings of a child and an adult in South Austin Monday evening.

According to Austin police, the victims were driving near the 1300 block of West Ben White Boulevard when their vehicle was cut off by a dark gray Volkswagen sedan occupied by two men, estimated to be in their early 20s. The passenger fired several shots into the victim's car, police said in a news release. The child was shot in the head, while the adult was shot in the chest.

Austin police responded to the scene at 5:37 p.m. and found the injured victims, who were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police have urged those with any information to contact the department at 512-974-TIPS or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

