Police asking for help locating 68-year-old Dayton woman
Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Dayton woman.
Charlene Roberts, 68, was last seen on Dec. 28 after picking up a man from a Greyhound Station.
>> Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for Lima teen
Roberts is diabetic and needs medication, according to police.
She may drive a brown 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio license plate JZW7533.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.