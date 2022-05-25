Police asking for help in locating 70-year-old man with dementia

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man with dementia.

The City of McKeesport Police Department is trying to locate Willie Miller.

Miller was last seen on the 600 block of Sixth Street.

He is bald and wears glasses. He is known to almost always have a hat on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.

TRENDING NOW:

Texas school shooting live updates: All victims were in same classroom Lockdown lifted at 4 Pittsburgh Public Schools after reports of shots fired near Westinghouse 6-12 Police, EMS on scene for incident in Smith Township VIDEO: Target 11 warning shoppers after more skimming devices are discovered DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts