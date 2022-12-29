Police asking for help locating Dayton homicide suspect

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Fountain Avenue on the report of a shooting around 6:16 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Upon arrival, police located a victim who had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim deceased, the spokesperson said. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are working the case.

A suspect in the homicide, who police identified Thursday as 37-year-old Cierra Jett, fled prior to officers arrival.

Jett has not been taken into custody and is considered armed, the spokesperson said.

Jett is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold winter jacket, yellow plaid pants, black boots, a pink purse, and wearing a wig.

DPD is asking anyone with information about where Jett can be located to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357. Tips can be left anonymously through dispatch.