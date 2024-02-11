Police asking for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

Dayton Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

16-year-old Sharyiona Smoot was last seen in person on Feb. 5 when she was dropped off at school at Riverscape Career High School. Her family’s last communication with her was on Feb. 10.

“Sharyiona’s family is very concerned for her safety and well-being,” The Dayton Police Department said in a Facebook Post.

Smoot was last seen wearing a black Reebok hoodie, gray sweatpants with pink stripes, and black shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677.