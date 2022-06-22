Police are asking for help locating missing 14-year-old from Myrtle Beach

14-year-old Alyssa Doherty of Myrtle Beach is missing and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Police say that she has light brown hair, green eyes, is five feet tall and weights 75 pounds.

Her family suspects that she might be with an older man, police say.

Doherty was last seen in her home around midnight on Tuesday, June 21, police say.

“Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being. If you have any information on Alyssa’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520,” read a release from the department.