Police asking for help locating missing teen

Aug. 2—Police are asking the public for help in locating a Kokomo teenager that has been missing now for over a month.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the mother of 16-year-old Xavier Cannon told authorities that her son left a relative's residence in the 200 block of West Broadway Street sometime on Friday, June 18, 2021, and he has not been seen since.

Investigators have attempted to locate Cannon since he was reported missing but have been unsuccessful in finding him thus far, the release noted, and authorities are now hoping someone in the community can help provide the teen's whereabouts.

Police did not indicate in the release whether they believe Cannon is in danger at this time or even still in the Kokomo area, but anyone with information is urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

