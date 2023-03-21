Police asking for help in locating missing woman

Mar. 21—Police are asking the public for help in locating a Kokomo woman they say has been missing for over a month.

Kelsie Thompson, 25, has not been seen or heard from since around 11 a.m. Feb. 17, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Investigators did not indicate in the release why they were not made aware of Thompson's disappearance until recently, but authorities did state they have been following up on numerous leads.

Thompson is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 115 pounds, with short dark hair and tattoos on both of her arms, per the release.

Authorities also noted in the release that Thompson has a tattoo of a red heart on her right thigh.

Investigators believe the woman may be in need of medical assistance.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave tips anonymously on the department's TIP411 app or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.