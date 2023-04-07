Police asking for help with Renton hit-and-run cold case

Police are asking for help with a Renton hit-and-run cold case.

On June 26, 2008, Daren Dougan was riding his orange Harley-Davidson V Rod southbound on Talbot Road South in Renton, said police. When he got to the intersection of South 45th Place, a white SUV going northbound turned left in front of him.

Dougan tried to get around the SUV but wasn’t able to and crashed. The SUV fled the scene and left Dougan lying in the road. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries a few days later.

The driver in this vehicular homicide has never been identified. Police said they took all the steps they could but had no leads.

Anyone with information about this cold case is asked to email Renton Police crime tips at crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference Case # 2008-6894.