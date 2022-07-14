Police asking for help to find Richland woman missing for several weeks

Richland police need helping finding a woman who was last seen several weeks ago.

Police are searching for Donna Mae Wilson, according to a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-6, 100 pounds and has underlying medical conditions, which occasionally require her to use a wheelchair.

Investigators did not say when she was reported missing, or where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Richland police through the non-emergency dispatch line 509-628-0333.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.