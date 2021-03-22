Police asking for information on 18-year-old suspect in Friday's Essex Park shooting

Mar. 22—The Rochester Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of an 18-year-old Rochester man who allegedly shot his father in the leg during an argument Friday night.

Rochester Police Sgt. Eric Strop said police expected to turn the case over to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office on Monday morning for possible charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats and domestic assault.

The 18-year-old man's name was not released by police Monday morning because he had not been charged nor arrested.

Rochester police were called just after 7:30 p.m. Friday to Essex Park Apartments, 1027 41st St. NW, for a report of a shooting, Strop said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 18-year-old and his 49-year-old father, who live together, had an argument inside their apartment that continued into the parking lot. It is there that the 18-year-old is believed to have fired two shots, striking his father in the leg once.

The 49-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old suspect has not been located and his current location is unknown, according to Strop. Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to contact police.