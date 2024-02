Police are asking for your help in finding a pair of theft suspects.

Kettering Police are looking for two people wanted for theft.

The department put pictures of the suspects on social media.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to contact Sgt. Sanford at (937) 296-2564.

You are asked to reference report #24-008504.

Photo credit to Kettering Police Department

