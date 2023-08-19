Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 20-year-old Huber Heights woman

Huber Heights Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

>>Driver: ‘I did. I definitely did’ think rear-end crash on I-75 in Piqua was a fatal one

Alexis McClain, 20, was last seen in her residence early Friday evening and is considered an “at risk missing person,” a Huber Heights Police spokesperson said.

She wandered off from her house and the family could not locate her.

Police officers and firefighters searched surrounding neighborhoods and businesses late Friday night and early Saturday morning but could not locate her.

Alexis is about 5′1″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, has red shoulder-length hair, wears glasses, and has intellectual challenges, according to a police spokesperson.

She reportedly could be trying to get to the Xenia area.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Huber Heights Police at 937-237-3541.