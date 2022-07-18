Police asking for public’s help finding the person who shot a couple in a pickup truck in Ocoee

Police in Ocoee are trying to figure out who shot a person in a pickup truck that was driving down a local road.

Investigators say the shooting happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road between West Road and Fuller Cross Road.

Police said after the shooting the couple drove to their house on Rain Lily Road in Winter Garden and called 911.

Police have not released the identity of the person shot.

Neighbor Andrew Mudd told Channel 9 that the victim was a woman.

“They just said they were coming home and they were driving on that overpass and he heard a loud bang and all of a sudden there was blood,” Mudd said.

The victim remains in the hospital with what is considered serious injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

