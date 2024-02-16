Police asking for public’s help finding missing Wrentham man

6:03 EDIT: Police say Montanaro has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen driving a truck several miles away from home.

Police say William Montanaro left the area near White Barn Farm in Wrentham around 11:20 a.m. in a 2018 Black Ford F150 with a license plate reading 2AMY77.

Police say the vehicle was again seen on I-90 westbound in Weston around 2:14 p.m.

Police say Montanaro does not have a cell phone and is likely lost. He also has mobility issues and used a cane to walk, police say.

Montanaro was last seen wearing jeans, a black Polo brand winter jacket, sneakers, knit hat and was using his cane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

