Police asking for public’s help finding shooter who killed woman near Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn

Auburn police have released photos of a man accused of shooting a woman near the Muckleshoot Casino on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened in a driveway leading to the Greentree Apartments.

The alleged shooter is 21-year-old Marketha Mccoy. Police describe him as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short hair.

If you have any information contact the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403 and reference case number 23-06506.