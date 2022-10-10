Police asking for public’s help to identify man who threw rocks at two metro Atlanta homes

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe threw rocks through the doors of two homes.

Police said that the incidents happened on Oct. 4 around 10:30 pm. on Dalston Drive. Officers met with a woman who said she was sitting in her living room when a man she didn’t know approached her front door and threw a rock through the window, shattering the glass.

Police said the suspect then walked down the street and threw a rock at the door of another home. No one was home at the second house.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera walking northbound on Roswell Road. Anyone with information on the case can submit and anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta trip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.