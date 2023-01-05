Police asking for public’s help to identify remains of man found in Jonesboro

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a man found in Jonesboro in November of last year.

The decomposed remains were found off of Hunter Ridge Drive on the morning of Nov. 13.

Clayton County police commissioned a sketch artist to draw a rendering of the man, whom they are still trying to identify.

Police said that all they know about the victim is that he was wearing a red, short-sleeved jersey.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anyone who fits his description is asked to contact the Clayton County police department at 770-477-3550 or email at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.

