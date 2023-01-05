Police asking for public’s help to identify remains of man found in Jonesboro

Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a man found in Jonesboro in November of last year.

The decomposed remains were found off of Hunter Ridge Drive on the morning of Nov. 13.

Clayton County police commissioned a sketch artist to draw a rendering of the man, whom they are still trying to identify.

Police said that all they know about the victim is that he was wearing a red, short-sleeved jersey.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anyone who fits his description is asked to contact the Clayton County police department at 770-477-3550 or email at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.