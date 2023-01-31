Police asking for public help to identify aggravated robbery suspect

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an early morning aggravated robbery in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th for reports of a robbery.

Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an early morning aggravated robbery in South Lubbock. The suspect is believed to be Hispanic.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male, entered the business and threatened the cashier with a gun, before fleeing the scene on foot with money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers, who can remain anonymous, could be eligible for a reward.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

