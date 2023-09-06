Police asking for public’s help in identifying female theft suspect in Kettering

Kettering Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female theft suspect.

The woman is a suspect in a theft robbery from a business, Kettering Police wrote on social media.

A photo shows the woman with a tattoo on her left shoulder, wearing a red dress, and has blonde hair.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Officer Bowman at 937-296-2555.