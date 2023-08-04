Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect in Butler County

Middletown Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

A male suspect is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of money at the BP gas station at the 4300 block of Grand Avenue on July 24, Middletown Police wrote on social media.

Images show the suspect at a counter wearing a t-shirt with purple and pink stripes.

He is also shown wearing a striped hat with black in the back.

If anyone knows who this suspect is, they are asked to call Detective Kirby at 513-425-7736 or send the department a private message.