Police asking for public’s help in identifying harassment suspect

Kettering Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a harassment suspect.

The man is a suspect in a harassment complaint made at a local business, Kettering Police wrote on social media.

He is believed to be driving a gray Jeep Wrangler.

A picture of the suspect shows him with glasses and wearing a pink shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Officer Joe Ferrell at 937-296-2555.