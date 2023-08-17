Police asking for public’s help in identifying Kettering theft suspects

Kettering Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of theft suspects.

A man and woman are suspected of a theft at a local retail store, Kettering Police wrote on social media.

Images show a man wearing a striped polo shirt pushing a cart and a woman sitting near the store’s entrance.

Anyone with information about either individual or both is asked to call Detective Pedro at 937-296-2460.