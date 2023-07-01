Police asking for public’s help in identifying female theft suspect in Dayton

Dayton Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female theft suspect.

A woman is alleged to have stolen a 2013 red and black Chevy Caprice from the Walgreen’s parking lot in the 2700 block of Salem Avenue at around 10:55 p.m. on June 28, Dayton Police wrote on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS (2677).

You can also remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling (937) 222-STOP or visiting this website.

Anyone with additional tips can speak to a detective by calling (937) 333-1232.

