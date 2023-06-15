Police asking for public’s help in identifying man accused of ‘violent’ assault in Dayton

WHIO Staff
Dayton Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of “attacking and violently” assaulting someone earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened at Sammy’s Food Mart on S. Smithville Road at Watervliet Avenue on June 2 around 10:50 p.m., Dayton Police wrote on social media.

The man left the scene in a silver Buick four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Credit to Dayton Police Department&#39;s Facebook
