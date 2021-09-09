Police asking public for help in locating missing Kokomo man

Sep. 9—Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Kokomo man that they believe disappeared from the area in mid-July.

According to a KPD media release, William M. Hamilton, 43, was last seen in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way on July 17, and he told others at the time that he was going to travel to Indianapolis to perform an Uber service.

However, police learned throughout the investigation that Hamilton was not active with Uber at the time of his disappearance, the release noted.

Authorities also indicated in the release that Hamilton appears to have connections to the Fort Wayne area and was believed to be seen there after he was initially reported missing.

Hamilton was last seen driving a 2016 black Dodge Durango with a license plate number of 757LYR, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.

You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

