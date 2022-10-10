Police asking for public’s help after multiple car windows shot out

An area police department is asking the public for help after receiving reports of multiple car windows shot out in Auglaize County.

St. Marys Police Department said they received multiple calls on Oct. 8 of people reporting someone driving by and shooting their car windows out.

The windows were shot out between 4:20-8 p.m.

One witness told police the driver was wearing a ski mask, according to a social media post.

Police are asking those who have video footage from the areas of West Spring Street, Oil Street or South Wayne Street to review the footage and tell police if they see anything suspicious.

Police posted a picture of the suspect car on social media.

SMPD can be contacted at 419-394-2325.