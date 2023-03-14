Police asking public for help regarding missing infant

Mar. 14—ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department have enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing 2-month-old baby.

According to a social media post uploaded Tuesday morning, the child, Mylee, went missing from the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue around 11:15 Monday night.

The baby is believed to be with Kayla Simpson, 27, of Pike County who left a facility with the child, according to police.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said Simpson was placed into a facility by order of Pike County Circuit Court and the cabinet obtained custodianship of the child.

While Kelley didn't verify the name of the facility, Karen's Place is a residential drug treatment program for mothers and babies listed at 2221 W Central Avenue.

Kyle Collier, Director of Communications at Karen's Place issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"Our top priority at Karen's Place Maternity Center is protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of the individuals in our care. We are aware of reports of an individual who chose to leave the facility with her child against medical advice. We have been in contact with law enforcement. In accordance with HIPAA, we cannot comment further on the details of the situation."

As of now, Kelley said since Simpson was going against her court order, "We're of course concerned about the welfare of the child," he said.

"She just walked out and took the child with her," Kelley added.

Warrants for Simpson have been issued on charges of wanton endangerment and custodial interference.

Simpson is Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-2 with black hair and blue eyes. Mylee is also Caucasian.

Simpson was last seen wearing jeans and a royal blue shirt, with an upper left lip piercing, according to the release.

Police are also asking for any information regarding a light-colored pickup truck that was seen leaving the area around the same time as Simpson. The truck was last seen traveling the wrong way down Central Avenue.

Individuals with information are instructed to contact 606-385-3273 or 911.