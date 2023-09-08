Police asking for public's help searching for missing Jersey City woman

Police are asking for the public's help searching for a Jersey City woman missing for nearly a week.

Gemika Gladys Ross, 31, was last seen Sept. 2 walking a dog at Baldwin and Beacon avenues around 11 a.m. in Jersey City.

Ross suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and does not have her medication, according to New Jersey State Police.

She has brown eyes, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a white pajama shirt with unknown designs, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. She may have traveled to the Paterson area, police said.

New Jersey State Police posted an alert asking for help finding her. The Jersey City Police Department and state Human Trafficking Unit are assisting.

Anyone with information about Ross can contact Detective Heba Alateek from the Jersey City Police Department at 201-547-5477.

