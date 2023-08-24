Police asking for public's help to find white truck sought in North Philly hit-and-run
The hit-and-run left a 30-year-old woman critically injured, police said.
The hit-and-run left a 30-year-old woman critically injured, police said.
Aaron Judge lifted the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
After the 2020 election, phrases like "listen to Black women” were oft repeated, but not a reality for Black women in politics or business. The Women’s Right movement in America has been tied to the emancipation of Blacks and civil rights. To defeat talks of emancipation or dismantling “separate but equal” policies, politicians would tack on a women’s right provision as a prerequisite or negotiating point.
How much will women's soccer change in the coming years?
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
In short, ANF just posted an eye-opening quarter.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable resurfacing retinol: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from 'Sense and Sensibility' ..."
Funk, whose in-ring career spanned six decades, wrestled for nearly every major U.S. wrestling promotion, winning countless championships and earning accolades across the industry.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
Moms share how they dealt with finding out their teens had a sexually transmitted infection.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
Google TV is about to get a heavy dose of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service, which Google won the bidding rights for last year, will soon be available (and likely promoted with gusto) on the platform. Google also offers the NFL subscription service on YouTube and YouTube TV.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known to regenerate skin and hair.
Where does Britney Spears stand with her family? Here's the truth about those rumors she wants to reconcile with her ill father.
These retail and restaurant stocks face consumer headwinds once student loan repayments kick off.
Apptronik unveiled a new workforce robot today. Named Apollo, the machine is designed to “work in environments designed for, and directly alongside, humans.” The android is initially intended to move and carry cases and totes in logistics and manufacturing settings. But the Austin-based Apptronik sees Apollo expanding into “construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care” and more. Apollo follows Xiaomi’s reveal of the CyberOne robot last year, which looked remarkably similar to the still-unreleased Tesla Bot.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.