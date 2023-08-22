Police: Assailant takes woman's cane, beats her with it

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman who uses a cane to walk noticed a bag on the ground near the City Bus depot in the 300 block of North Third Street, so she picked it up to find who owns the bag, prompting the owner to attack the woman, according to Lafayette police.

The bag's owner, Melissa Adams, 37, attacked the 62-year-old woman about 9:15 p.m. Friday, punching her in the face, police said. That punch knocked her to the ground in front of the bus station, and Adams took the woman's cane and started beating her with it, police said.

Police arrested Adams of the 400 North Ninth Street in Lafayette on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

Adams remained incarcerated Tuesday morning at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Shot fired during argument

An argument between two girlfriends in the 3600 block of Thornhill Circle East in Lafayette resulted in a single shot being fired about 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to Lafayette police.

The two women got into a car and left the area.

Nothing was struck by the bullet and no one was injured, police said.

No arrests have been made because of a lack of cooperation in the investigation by the people involved, police said.

Battery on Beck Lane

A 31-year-old woman told police she was robbed by two women in the middle of the 2800 block of Beck Lane about 2:40 p.m. Friday.

The woman reported she was driving when two vehicles suddenly boxed her car in, police said. The woman recognized the people in the other cars. Those people opened her car door, punched her and took her property, she told police. Then they left.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Domestic argument leads to minor stabbing

Desiree Davis, 27, of Lafayette, argued with her boyfriend in the 300 block of South 30th Street about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, then she pulled a knife, according to police.

Davis started puncturing the tires on her boyfriend's vehicle, and he tried to stop her by standing between Davis and his vehicle, police said.

Davis continued to stab, hitting her boyfriend, causing superficial cuts to his arms and abdomen, police said.

The boyfriend was treated at the scene for his cuts, police said.

Davis, who is listed as homeless on her book-in card, was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of domestic battery with a deadly weapon. She remained incarcerated Tuesday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Assailant takes woman's cane, beats her with it