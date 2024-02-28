Police assess Lee Anderson hate speech claim over Sadiq Khan remarks

Scotland Yard said they were 'assessing' a report made by an unknown complainant against Lee Anderson - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

The Metropolitan Police is assessing a report of hate speech made against Lee Anderson.

The former Tory MP could face a police investigation after saying that London mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by “Islamists”.

Scotland Yard said they were “assessing” a report made by an unknown complainant the day after he made the remarks, which opponents described as Islamophobic.

The former deputy party chairman was stripped of the Conservative whip after he refused to apologise for the comments.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “A report was made to police on Saturday Feb 24. Officers are assessing this report.”

After police complete their assessment, they could either escalate the case and launch a full investigation or dismiss it due to lack of substantial evidence.

On Friday, Mr Anderson said that Islamists had “got control” of Sadiq Khan and London.

He has since refused to apologise, telling ITV News on Tuesday he stuck by the “sentiment of his comments” about Mr Khan but repeated his concession that they were “a little bit clumsy”.

He also claimed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a “mistake” in stripping him of the Conservative whip.

Mr Anderson is now sitting in the Commons as an independent and has not ruled out standing for Reform UK at the next election.

However, at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, he sat on the Tory benches and was seen cheering on Mr Sunak.

