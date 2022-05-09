Police: ASU football player named driver in fatal Scottsdale crash, faces DUI charges

Police

ASU defensive lineman Stanley Lambert, 22, has been named as the driver behind a fatal car crash that took place in Scottsdale early Saturday, according to Scottsdale police.

Officials say Lambert was driving a vehicle that hit 23-year-old Norah Bruther of New Jersey shortly after 1:30 a.m. as she was crossing the street near Camelback Road and Minnezona Avenue.

Bruther was pronounced dead on scene. She was visiting Arizona and residing near the area where she was struck, according to police.

Lambert was investigated at the scene and subsequently arrested for suspicion of two charges: DUI – impaired to the slightest degree and DUI – blood alcohol content of .08% or more.

Officials say Lambert was booked and released on the DUI charges as investigators await lab results that will determine his blood alcohol content.

Police say additional charges may be possible once the investigation is complete and that they plan on forwarding the case to the appropriate court when that time comes.

Sun Devil Athletics released an official statement Sunday.

"We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes," according to the statement. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time."

