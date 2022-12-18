Police, ATF investigate bomb threat after devices found in Kentucky city

Police in Bardstown are investigating a bomb threat that was reported early on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the police department, officers received a call to the 300 block of North First Street in reference to a suspicious device.

Upon arrival, officers found was appeared to be “improvised explosive devices and other explosive paraphernalia,” police said.

Kentucky State Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and removed the explosive materials.

The scene was cleared that same day, and police stated there was “no further threat to the public.”

Bardstown Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are conducting an investigation into the threats.

If anyone has any information on the threats, contact the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.