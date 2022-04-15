Police, ATF recover rocket launcher from man’s Shoreline home

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered two guns and a rocket launcher while serving a warrant at a man’s Shoreline home on Tuesday, according to Seattle police.

Detectives and agents later found the man in the 10700 block of Meridian Avenue North in North Seattle and arrested him on federal firearms charges. He was booked into the Federal Detention Center.

Police said on March 10, patrol officers found multiple guns in the same man’s vehicle after he was reported to be acting erratically at a downtown Seattle hotel, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

The discovery of the guns led to the filing of federal charges.

