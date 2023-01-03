Police: Atlanta Cookout employee choked, stabbed by co-worker, baby’s father

An Atlanta woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed by one of her co-workers at Cookout.

According to police reports, the young mother was at work at the Cookout on Moreland Avenue on Dec. 9 when the father of her child, 29-year-old Rontravius Dawson, showed up and was let into the locked lobby.

Kenya Pierce, the co-worker who let Dawson inside the locked restaurant, had reportedly called him to the store to fight the victim’s new love interest, who is also a manager at the Cookout, according to the police report.

Police say Dawson and the victim, whose identity is not being released, got into a fight in which he slapped and choked her. The victim later told police Dawson had a gun, but did not threaten to use it.

After he ran out of the front door, police say 17-year-old Pierce stabbed the victim in her arm and in the stomach, puncturing her intestine.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

No one at the Cookout location called 911 after the stabbing. Police were not notified of the assault until the victim’s mother called them the next day while her daughter was in surgery.

Police say they are searching for both Dawson and Pierce on aggravated assault charges and both should be considered armed and dangerous.

