Police ‘attacked and assaulted’ responding to ‘riotous’ fight at NH convenience store

A wild scene at a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to a call for a robbery in progress involving a firearm and were met by two groups of people who started fighting in the parking lot as officers tried to track down the person who might have a gun. And it only got worse from there, according to police.

“At one point, all working Manchester Police Officers were on-scene to calm the riotous behavior,” said Manchester Police in a statement on Saturday. The incident happened Friday at a 7-Eleven on Beech Street, just before 7:00 p.m.

“A chaotic scene unfolded as more and more people got involved in the alteration,” according to the statement. “As it escalated, officers were attacked and assaulted.”

Two Manchester Police Officers were injured. Both were treated at a local hospital.

Police arrested four men during the melee and later learned there had been no robbery with a firearm.

“The initial investigation revealed that both involved groups knew each other and the altercations were the result of an ongoing conflict,” said police.

They men facing charges were identified as:

29 –year-old George Stanley of Manchester. He was charged with Simple Assault, Felony Riot, and Resisting Arrest.

24-year-old Richard Cooper of Manchester.

25-year-old Howard Cooper of Manchester

29-year-old Alexander Cooper of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

The relationship of the three men with the last name Cooper was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW