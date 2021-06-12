Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting

Someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said. (June 12)

Video Transcript

JOSEPH CHACON: At 1:24 AM, Austin 911 received a call of shots fired in the area. Initially, we had a reported three victims, and then as this incident unfolded, the number of victims-- it became clear that there were many, many victims in this incident.

I'll give this description. It is not very detailed just based on the chaotic nature of the incident this evening. But it is a Black male wearing a black shirt with a skinny build and with dreadlocks, dreadlock-type hair.

We have a total of 11 people that were transported to-- to one hospital. One person was transported to a different hospital, and then one person reported to an urgent care clinic with multiple gunshot-- gunshot wounds. So there's a total at-- at this point that we're aware of of 13 victims that have been shot in this incident.

    Gunfire erupted at about 1:30 a.m. in the Sixth Street area, a popular nightlife destination in the state capital, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon. Police officers who were nearby rushed to the scene where they applied tourniquets and performed CPR on victims, Chacon said. The Austin Police Department said on Saturday evening that one suspect had been arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and that officers were continuing to follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect.

