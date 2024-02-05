Police attempt to identify woman after alleged theft in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is asking the community to help identify a woman who allegedly stole two phones in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department took to Facebook to look for assistance in identifying a woman who they allege pretended they were going to pay for two cell phones at the Best Buy in the Arena Hub Plaza Sunday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m.

However, when at the register to make a payment, the woman allegedly took the phone and left the scene in a white Lander Rover LR4 with a roof rack, according to police.

Police say two Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5s, one in “Icy Blue” and the other in black, were allegedly stolen.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify the woman is asked to call (570)208-4635, extension 326, or send a message to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

