Police: Attempted child abduction report was false

Wichita Falls police said they have determined a reported attempted abduction of a child is a false report.

The WFPD Crimes Against Children detectives completed a thorough investigation of the report of an attempted abduction of a McNiel Middle School student Friday and determined that the incident was "completely fictitious."

According to the initial report:

About 3:15 p.m. Friday, a girl reported she was walking in the Memorial Stadium parking lot between the stadium and Southwest Parkway when a black van started following her.

The report said the driver stopped, approached the girl and tried to get her into the van against her will. She was able to fight him off. He returned to the van and drove away west on Southwest Parkway.

WFPD said they plan to file a charge of false report against the juvenile who made the report.

Police want to reassure the public that the report was not true and there is no black van attempting to abduct children in the city.

