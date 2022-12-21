Police: Attempted robbery suspect shot, dies at hospital, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob a victim was killed in the process.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.

Police say he was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries related to being shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Motive, according to DKPD was the suspect attempted an armed robbery of his victims and during the course of the incident, the suspect was shot.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: